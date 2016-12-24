ATWOLI opens his big mouth & tells UHURU not to sign amendment! Is he RAILA‘s stooge.

Friday December 23, 2016 - Aging Central Organization of Trade Union (COTU) Secretary General, Francis Atwoli, has asked President Uhuru Kenyatta not to sign the new amendments to the Election Act 2016 into law.





On Thursday , Parliament made amendments to the law allowing the use of manual voting if Biometric technology fails.





“The amendments risk leaving the House divided hardly eight months to the elections,” said Atwoli in a press statement.





He expressed concerns that..



