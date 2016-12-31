Astronauts took the mannequin challenge to space and it’s awesome (Watch VIDEO)

Saturday, December 31, 2016 - The Mannequin Challenge goes out on a high note thanks to these astronauts





The International Space Station gets in on the trend that took the last quarter of 2016 by storm.





You might have thought this craze that involves people striking still poses while being filmed had come to an end as 2017 drew nearer, but this week these astronauts brought it back to life with just a few days to spare.





Thomas Pesquet of the European Space Agency shared a video on his social media accounts Thursday in which he and four other members of the crew "have a bit of fun in microgravity."





Watch the video below.



