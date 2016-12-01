As UHURU continues with his holiday, see what RAILA ODINGA is doing in his ‘bedroom’

..the region proves that he doesn’t want to make any mistake like he did in 2013.





Sebastian Mwangangi, who is one of the MCAs who met Raila, said everything is set for the County to throw its weight behind the opposition in 2017 in case Jubilee does not fulfill the promises it made to locals in 2013.





Mwangangi also confirmed that Mr Odinga is keen to get substantial votes from Jubilee’s strongholds, especially Counties that have been sidelined in development like Tharaka-Nithi.





“We supported President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy in 2013 elections for a purpose and not for a mere ‘stronghold’ title,” said Mwangangi.





The Kenyan DAILY POST





Page 1 2