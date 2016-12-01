As UHURU continues with his holiday, see what RAILA ODINGA is doing in his ‘bedroom’

Tuesday December 27, 2016

Tuesday December 27, 2016 - CORD leader, Raila Odinga, has engaged his fifth gear as he tries to remove President Uhuru Kenyatta from power in 2017.

Raila, 71, is spending sleepless nights trying to craft a formula of removing magical Uhuru from power.  


On Thursday last week, Raila met Tharaka Nithi MCAs who signed a deal to support him in 2017.

Tharaka is considered as President Kenyatta’s stronghold and Raila's charm offensive in...

