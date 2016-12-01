As RAILA makes noise in streets, UHURU is set to appoint these Kenyans to oversee 2017 polls

Thursday December 22, 2016 - Kenya is about to have a new chairman of the troubled Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) and commissioners who will oversee the 2017 General Elections.





The IEBC selection panel has finished interviewing all the applicants for the jobs and recommended names to President Uhuru Kenyatta for appointment.





The selection team recommended Tukero Ole Kina and Wafula Chebukati for appointment as Chair of the electoral body.





Tukero beat 10 others to emerge top in the interview and was..



