Area Retail Sales Manager Job in Kenya

Area Retail Sales Manager Job in KenyaJobs and Careers 17:53
Duma Works is recruiting an Area Retail Sales Manager for one of our clients, a fast growing retail chain in Kenya.
Reports To: Head of Sales
Reports To: Head of Sales
Direct Reports:Branch Manager
Experience
- 2-3 years’
experience in retail sales
- 1+ year retail sales
management experience preferred
Objectives
- To ensure that the
Stock levels are kept to expectation of the sale done
- Ensure all banking’s
and petty cash are balance from day to day with no shortage
- To analyse the team
and give update of any Red Flags of activities not balancing
- Understand the team
and ensure they give their while doing their responsibilities
- To create an A team
that can deliver and be trusted while not being supervised
- To ensure the
revenue target and business objectives are met for the particular cluster.
- To plan growth from
the business from the respective cluster
Key Areas of Responsibility
- Support sales team
where each one contributes in her best possible way and works towards the
goals and objectives of the organization.
- Manage and
coordinate periodic inventory and cycle counts as per instruction from
Internal Auditor and also I.T team.
- Supervise all teams
and understand how to balance the skills each team has and what lack
update HR-department, prepare candidate of choice who can work there
- Appraisal reports
for staff required on a month on bases as per the format given
- Prepare low
performance list of staff and share to HR-department for action to be
taken
- Set the realistic
and achievable targets for the branch sales executives and other sales
representatives. This you do by taking the branch targets and dividing it
to the team.
- Have the Branch
managers devise strategies and techniques necessary for achieving the
sales targets. Discuss and decide the future course of action from the
contribution given.
- Motivate team
members by ensuring team is working as a single unit towards a common
objective. Resolve grievances and issues within team members and inter
branches.
- Develop lucrative
incentive schemes and introduce monetary benefits to encourage them to
deliver their level best. Appreciate whenever they do good work.
Especially for also maintain Zero shortage.
- Ensure Branch Teams
are generating their reports as per the procedures. Track individual
performance through the reports and make sure each one is living up to the
expectations of the organization.
- Maintain and improve
relationships with the clients.
- Any issues with
system in your region update the I.T department for quick checks and avoid
delays in response
- Work on getting updates
from Accounts to have the relevant issues in regards to less banking and
excess
- Procurement
department follow up that docket numbers are given on time, check that all
deliveries are submitted to them.
- Ensure you do Audit
for branch Cash, petty cash, stock and also over head for the branch.
- Maintain necessary
data and records for future reference. You will also be given the
historical data for the region so that you can use for comparison to see
if there is any growth.
- Training Branch
management how to display merchandise.
- Creating system
& procedures to keep the branch in check by having segmented stock
take done.
- Deliver Sales
Fundamentals (Distribution, Shelving, Merchandising, and Pricing goals
across all Branches on agreed to retail priorities for the Customers
within multiple markets. This you will get assistance form the Head of
Sales and management.
- Maintain continual
improvement of sales coverage and productivity within a specific
department of Team Retail Selling Organization.
- Understand and optimize
selling effectiveness of the Team Retail Sales Department. Identify needed
training, desired system and work process improvements, and maintain
effective balance of Branch set/surge work and retail Branch coverage.
- Expert resource to
Sales Head & other departmental Heads for all operational issues with
assigned customer within a specific department.
- Effectively and
properly use technology, communication of retail priorities through
checking fast moving, slow moving and also the cut sizes from system and
requesting for necessary stock.
- Effectively plan and
execute Sales Meeting on periodic basis.
- Possess the ability
to travel overnight for meetings and market visits
- Miscellaneous duties
as assigned.
KRA
- Setting and
implementing sales targets for the respective region
- Maximising sales and
profitability for the respective region
- Providing team with
a stimulating and supportive environment
- Maintaining and
increasing standards of customer service
- Driving team
performance
- Controlling the
training and development of staff
Travel Requirements: 100% out of office job (within Nairobi + environs)
How to Apply
Cover Letter describing your interest and detailed CV are to be sent by email to apply@dumaworks.com marking the subject as “2593”, Your Full name & Phone number e.g. 2593 Barack Obama, +2547xxxxxxxx.
Cover Letter describing your interest and detailed CV are to be sent by email to apply@dumaworks.com marking the subject as “2593”, Your Full name & Phone number e.g. 2593 Barack Obama, +2547xxxxxxxx.
If you don’t follow these instructions, your application will not go through.N.B.* You will receive a confirmation email and an alert to take a basic screening test over SMS or online. The email with the test may not arrive immediately. Please be patient. The email/SMS test will typically be 5-8 questions to help us understand your background. Regular SMS rates apply to the test. If you have any issues with the process, please reach out to +254702093793. The Duma Works team will be out on holiday leave until Jan. 3rd so please be patient when waiting to hear back with results on the initial test.
Deadline for receiving applications: 7th January 2017
Deadline for receiving applications: 7th January 2017
If you apply and don’t meet these minimum qualifications, we won’t be able to forward your application to the employer.