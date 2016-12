Area Retail Sales Manager Job in Kenya

Deliver Sales Fundamentals (Distribution, Shelving, Merchandising, and Pricing goals across all Branches on agreed to retail priorities for the Customers within multiple markets. This you will get assistance form the Head of Sales and management.

Maintain necessary data and records for future reference. You will also be given the historical data for the region so that you can use for comparison to see if there is any growth.

Ensure Branch Teams are generating their reports as per the procedures. Track individual performance through the reports and make sure each one is living up to the expectations of the organization.

Set the realistic and achievable targets for the branch sales executives and other sales representatives. This you do by taking the branch targets and dividing it to the team.

You will receive a confirmation email and an alert to take a basic screening test over SMS or online. The email with the test may not arrive immediately. Please be patient. The email/SMS test will typically be 5-8 questions to help us understand your background. Regular SMS rates apply to the test. If you have any issues with the process, please reach out to +254702093793. The Duma Works team will be out on holiday leave until Jan. 3rd so please be patient when waiting to hear back with results on the initial test.