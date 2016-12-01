Area Retail Sales Manager Job in Kenya

Duma Works is recruiting an Area Retail Sales Manager for one of our clients, a fast growing retail chain in Kenya.



Reports To: Head of Sales



Direct Reports: Branch Manager



Experience

2-3 years’ experience in retail sales

1+ year retail sales management experience preferred

Objectives

To ensure that the Stock levels are kept to expectation of the sale done

Ensure all banking’s and petty cash are balance from day to day with no shortage

To analyse the team and give update of any Red Flags of activities not balancing

Understand the team and ensure they give their while doing their responsibilities

To create an A team that can deliver and be trusted while not being supervised

To ensure the revenue target and business objectives are met for the particular cluster.

To plan growth from the business from the respective cluster

Key Areas of Responsibility

Support sales team where each one contributes in her best possible way and works towards the goals and objectives of the organization.

Manage and coordinate periodic inventory and cycle counts as per instruction from Internal Auditor and also I.T team.

Supervise all teams and understand how to balance the skills each team has and what lack update HR-department, prepare candidate of choice who can work there

Appraisal reports for staff required on a month on bases as per the format given

Prepare low performance list of staff and share to HR-department for action to be taken

Set the realistic and achievable targets for the branch sales executives and other sales representatives. This you do by taking the branch targets and dividing it to the team.

Have the Branch managers devise strategies and techniques necessary for achieving the sales targets. Discuss and decide the future course of action from the contribution given.

Motivate team members by ensuring team is working as a single unit towards a common objective. Resolve grievances and issues within team members and inter branches.

Develop lucrative incentive schemes and introduce monetary benefits to encourage them to deliver their level best. Appreciate whenever they do good work. Especially for also maintain Zero shortage.

Ensure Branch Teams are generating their reports as per the procedures. Track individual performance through the reports and make sure each one is living up to the expectations of the organization.

Maintain and improve relationships with the clients.

Any issues with system in your region update the I.T department for quick checks and avoid delays in response

Work on getting updates from Accounts to have the relevant issues in regards to less banking and excess

Procurement department follow up that docket numbers are given on time, check that all deliveries are submitted to them.

Ensure you do Audit for branch Cash, petty cash, stock and also over head for the branch.

Maintain necessary data and records for future reference. You will also be given the historical data for the region so that you can use for comparison to see if there is any growth.

Training Branch management how to display merchandise.

Creating system & procedures to keep the branch in check by having segmented stock take done.

Deliver Sales Fundamentals (Distribution, Shelving, Merchandising, and Pricing goals across all Branches on agreed to retail priorities for the Customers within multiple markets. This you will get assistance form the Head of Sales and management.

Maintain continual improvement of sales coverage and productivity within a specific department of Team Retail Selling Organization.

Understand and optimize selling effectiveness of the Team Retail Sales Department. Identify needed training, desired system and work process improvements, and maintain effective balance of Branch set/surge work and retail Branch coverage.

Expert resource to Sales Head & other departmental Heads for all operational issues with assigned customer within a specific department.

Effectively and properly use technology, communication of retail priorities through checking fast moving, slow moving and also the cut sizes from system and requesting for necessary stock.

Effectively plan and execute Sales Meeting on periodic basis.

Possess the ability to travel overnight for meetings and market visits

Miscellaneous duties as assigned.

KRA

Setting and implementing sales targets for the respective region

Maximising sales and profitability for the respective region

Providing team with a stimulating and supportive environment

Maintaining and increasing standards of customer service

Driving team performance

Controlling the training and development of staff

Travel Requirements: 100% out of office job (within Nairobi + environs)



How to Apply



Cover Letter describing your interest and detailed CV are to be sent by email to apply@dumaworks.com marking the subject as “2593”, Your Full name & Phone number e.g. 2593 Barack Obama, +2547xxxxxxxx.





If you don’t follow these instructions, your application will not go through.



Deadline for receiving applications: 7th January 2017



N.B.*

You will receive a confirmation email and an alert to take a basic screening test over SMS or online. The email with the test may not arrive immediately. Please be patient. The email/SMS test will typically be 5-8 questions to help us understand your background. Regular SMS rates apply to the test. If you have any issues with the process, please reach out to +254702093793. The Duma Works team will be out on holiday leave until Jan. 3rd so please be patient when waiting to hear back with results on the initial test.