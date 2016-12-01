Amphibious car takes off from the beach into the waters of the Indian Ocean (VIDEO)

The Kenyan DAILY POST , , 08:41

Wednesday, December 28, 2016 - This amphibious car was spotted Kilifi zooming off from the beach into the deep waters of Indian Ocean.

Curious onlookers watched in amazement as the car that is viable on land and water entered the ocean.


Vehicles that can navigate on land and water have been around for sometime but they are not many in Kenya and this could be next big thing especially with sporadic floods that sweep away cars.

Watch the video below.

The LINK>>>>

The Kenyan DAILY POST.

   

Leave a Comment

LATEST KENYAN JOBS AND VACANCIES

Loading...

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno