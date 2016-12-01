Alikua CHOKORA! Throwback VIDEO of HUDDAH that will shock you, ugly with no teeth.

The Kenyan DAILY POST , , , 05:02

Thursday, 22 December 2016 - Before  Huddah Monroe started showing off flesh and getting her huge following on social media, she was just another ratchet lady struggling with life in Eastlands.

She was totally broke and ugly unlike today when she makes heads turn with her beauty.

A throwback video of Huddah looking broke and confused has surfaced online.


Back then, she looked like a street urchin with front teeth missing.

Just watch this video that will leave you speechless.

The LINK>>>>
The Kenyan DAILY POST

   

Leave a Comment

LATEST KENYAN JOBS AND VACANCIES

Loading...

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno