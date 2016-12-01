ALFRED MUTA destroys MIKE SONKO’s palatial home in Machakos at night - He hates him

Friday December 30, 2016 - The beef between Machakos Governor Dr. Alfred Mutua and Nairobi Senator, Mike Mbuvi Sonko, reached fever pitch this week just a few days to the end of the year.





This is after Mutua ‘destroyed’ Sonko’s palatial home along Mombasa Road and gave it a completely different look in order to scare him and his visitors away.





The Machakos Governor sent his County goons on Wednesday night to demolish the signboard which showed the direction to Sonko’s family farm home for unknown reasons, making it even more difficult for those who want to visit the Nairiobi Senator for...



