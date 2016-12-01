Advice to young people - Exam results shouldn’t define you (A MUST READ)

ADVICE TO YOUNG PEOPLE: Examination Results Should Not & Cannot Define You (***Long Post Alert).





Many years ago before the art of cheating, stealing or buying examinations became a trend, I sat for National Examinations and performed very well. In fact I made it to the headlines of National Press twice. With other "star" performers we joined the Original National Schools & later college to study premier courses like Law, Medicine, Engineering, Architecture, Surveying, Pharmacy, Economics, Commerce etc. Upon graduation we joined the rat race and we are still chasing our dreams.





However, life has taught me differently. Passing examinations is not a guarantee for success and good life. Sample this; the Chairperson of our investment Club did not study past O-Levels after scoring an average grade. His highest academic qualification is a Certificate in Enterprise Leadership & Management acquired 30 years after he left school! After a 2 year stint as an in-servive trainee teacher, he abandoned the chalk for business. The man is today an astitute entrepreneur with a mercurial sense of sniffing business opportunities.





He hit the Big B mark (Over 1 Billion in Networth) many years ago & is the only self-made billionaire I know because of his humble beginnings. He doesn't do business with the government to avoid soiling his name. He is often invited to the House on the Hill to discuss business matters on behalf of a special category of traders in Nairobi's CBD and many a times I have witnessed some senior politicians from the ruling coalition & diplomats consulting him on business matters.





A referral letter from him is enough to get you a good bank loan, business or even employment in many companies. He however prefers to sit and listen to business ideas, rather than requests for job placements. Our club has 22 members and only 4 of us are graduates and we agree to be led by those who know how to create wealth much better. In fact from a…



