Accountant Job in Nairobi, Kenya

Transport / Logistics Company
 
Job Title: Accountant
 
Industry: Transport / Logistics
 
Location: Nairobi
 
Salary: Kshs. 35k – 40k

Virtual Recruitment and Staffing Services Ltd is one of the leading Recruitment firms in Kenya. Our client is one of the leading Transport / Logistics Company based in Nairobi. 

They are looking for an Accountant.

Job Responsibilities
  • Ensure timely payment of all statutory returns such as PAYE, VAT etc.
  • Oversee preparation of the monthly payroll, relevant statutory returns and explain any variations in payroll from one month to the other.
  • Liaise with the Finance Manger to determine accurately the company’s gross profit performance (cost analysis) for each site.
  • Post all monthly transfers to the sites and ascertain their usage is supported by necessary documents.
  • Receive supplier’s invoices, assign correct codes, batch them and post them into the system after they are reviewed by the Finance Manager.
  • Posting of LPOs on the accounting software.
  • Record all transfers received by the company through the bank.
  • Accurately update the cash book and prepare bank and general ledger reconciliations
  • Prepare daily cash position and weekly highlight report
  • Liaise with operations and sites for accounting of fuel usage weekly for the purpose of payment
  • File finance related documents and accounting records to ensure easy tracing.
  • Maintain a spreadsheet of cost per item of all regular expense items.
  • Follow up on suppliers to provide invoices and monthly statements.
  • Settle outstanding accounts within the credit terms agreed with the supplier and ensure that all supporting documents are attached.
  • Review and query  petty cash payments from the sites
  • Check petty cash vouchers for proper authorization and acknowledgment of cash by recipients and ensure proper posting of the same.
  • Ensure filing of copies of all documents supporting payments into relevant files
  • Promptly obtain new tax guidelines for each year from the Income Tax Department or whenever tax changes are announced to ensure that deductions are correct and are paid in a timely manner at all times
  • Oversee proper recording of debtors and creditors and ensure the reconciliation of their balances
  • Liaise with the Finance Manager to prepare budget for the sites & review any variances.
  • Provide necessary information/documents required by auditors from time to time.
  • Raise capital expenditure forms for approval to acquire fixed assets as per procedure and keep an updated list of all company assets.
  • To perform any other duties that may be assigned by the management from time to time
Competencies and Qualifications Desired
  • CPA (K)
  • Excellent command of the English language(both spoken and Written)
  • Good command of the Swahili Language
  • At least 2 years of relevant experience in Accounts
  • Experience in the transport/ logistics industry will be an added advantage
  • Good Accounting knowledge.
  • Knowledge of MS Office suite.
  • Culturally aware and adept at working across multiple geographies
  • Attention to detail
  • Customer focus / orientation
  • Excellent interpersonal skills
  • High on entrepreneurial spirit
  • Work independently & with a Team
  • Multitasking
  • Assertive
How to Apply
 
If you are up to the challenge, posses the necessary qualification and experience, send your CV only quoting the job title on the email subject (Accountant – Transport & Logistics) tovacancies@virtualrecruitment.co.ke  before Friday  6th January, 2017. 

Kindly indicate current/last salary on your CV

N.B: We do not charge any fee for receiving your CV or for interviewing.

Only candidates short-listed for interview will be contacted.

   

