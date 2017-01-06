Accountant Job in Nairobi, Kenya

Accountant Job in Nairobi, KenyaJobs and Careers 03:19
Job Title: Accountant
Industry: Transport / Logistics
Location: Nairobi
Salary: Kshs. 35k – 40k
Virtual Recruitment and Staffing Services Ltd is one of the leading Recruitment firms in Kenya. Our client is one of the leading Transport / Logistics Company based in Nairobi.
Virtual Recruitment and Staffing Services Ltd is one of the leading Recruitment firms in Kenya. Our client is one of the leading Transport / Logistics Company based in Nairobi.
They are looking for an Accountant.
Job Responsibilities
Job Responsibilities
- Ensure timely
payment of all statutory returns such as PAYE, VAT etc.
- Oversee preparation
of the monthly payroll, relevant statutory returns and explain any
variations in payroll from one month to the other.
- Liaise with the
Finance Manger to determine accurately the company’s gross profit
performance (cost analysis) for each site.
- Post all monthly
transfers to the sites and ascertain their usage is supported by necessary
documents.
- Receive supplier’s
invoices, assign correct codes, batch them and post them into the system
after they are reviewed by the Finance Manager.
- Posting of LPOs on
the accounting software.
- Record all transfers
received by the company through the bank.
- Accurately update
the cash book and prepare bank and general ledger reconciliations
- Prepare daily cash
position and weekly highlight report
- Liaise with
operations and sites for accounting of fuel usage weekly for the purpose
of payment
- File finance related
documents and accounting records to ensure easy tracing.
- Maintain a
spreadsheet of cost per item of all regular expense items.
- Follow up on
suppliers to provide invoices and monthly statements.
- Settle outstanding
accounts within the credit terms agreed with the supplier and ensure that
all supporting documents are attached.
- Review and
query petty cash payments from the sites
- Check petty cash
vouchers for proper authorization and acknowledgment of cash by recipients
and ensure proper posting of the same.
- Ensure filing of
copies of all documents supporting payments into relevant files
- Promptly obtain new
tax guidelines for each year from the Income Tax Department or whenever
tax changes are announced to ensure that deductions are correct and are
paid in a timely manner at all times
- Oversee proper
recording of debtors and creditors and ensure the reconciliation of their
balances
- Liaise with the
Finance Manager to prepare budget for the sites & review any
variances.
- Provide necessary
information/documents required by auditors from time to time.
- Raise capital
expenditure forms for approval to acquire fixed assets as per procedure
and keep an updated list of all company assets.
- To perform any other
duties that may be assigned by the management from time to time
Competencies and Qualifications Desired
- CPA (K)
- Excellent command of
the English language(both spoken and Written)
- Good command of the
Swahili Language
- At least 2 years of
relevant experience in Accounts
- Experience in the
transport/ logistics industry will be an added advantage
- Good Accounting
knowledge.
- Knowledge of MS
Office suite.
- Culturally aware and
adept at working across multiple geographies
- Attention to detail
- Customer focus /
orientation
- Excellent
interpersonal skills
- High on
entrepreneurial spirit
- Work independently
& with a Team
- Multitasking
- Assertive
How to Apply
If you are up to the challenge, posses the necessary qualification and experience, send your CV only quoting the job title on the email subject (Accountant – Transport & Logistics) tovacancies@virtualrecruitment.co.ke before Friday 6th January, 2017.
N.B: We do not charge any fee for receiving your CV or for interviewing.
Only candidates short-listed for interview will be contacted.