Accountant Job in Nairobi, Kenya

Job Title: Accountant



Industry: Transport / Logistics



Location: Nairobi



Salary: Kshs. 35k – 40k



Virtual Recruitment and Staffing Services Ltd is one of the leading Recruitment firms in Kenya. Our client is one of the leading Transport / Logistics Company based in Nairobi.

They are looking for an Accountant.



Job Responsibilities

Ensure timely payment of all statutory returns such as PAYE, VAT etc.

Oversee preparation of the monthly payroll, relevant statutory returns and explain any variations in payroll from one month to the other.

Liaise with the Finance Manger to determine accurately the company’s gross profit performance (cost analysis) for each site.

Post all monthly transfers to the sites and ascertain their usage is supported by necessary documents.

Receive supplier’s invoices, assign correct codes, batch them and post them into the system after they are reviewed by the Finance Manager.

Posting of LPOs on the accounting software.

Record all transfers received by the company through the bank.

Accurately update the cash book and prepare bank and general ledger reconciliations

Prepare daily cash position and weekly highlight report

Liaise with operations and sites for accounting of fuel usage weekly for the purpose of payment

File finance related documents and accounting records to ensure easy tracing.

Maintain a spreadsheet of cost per item of all regular expense items.

Follow up on suppliers to provide invoices and monthly statements.

Settle outstanding accounts within the credit terms agreed with the supplier and ensure that all supporting documents are attached.

Review and query petty cash payments from the sites

Check petty cash vouchers for proper authorization and acknowledgment of cash by recipients and ensure proper posting of the same.

Ensure filing of copies of all documents supporting payments into relevant files

Promptly obtain new tax guidelines for each year from the Income Tax Department or whenever tax changes are announced to ensure that deductions are correct and are paid in a timely manner at all times

Oversee proper recording of debtors and creditors and ensure the reconciliation of their balances

Liaise with the Finance Manager to prepare budget for the sites & review any variances.

Provide necessary information/documents required by auditors from time to time.

Raise capital expenditure forms for approval to acquire fixed assets as per procedure and keep an updated list of all company assets.