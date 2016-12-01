A catholic priest tried to r@p3 me in Church - Siaya LADY confesses (SHOCKING AUDIO)

The Kenyan DAILY POST 17:41

Friday, December 23, 2016 - A lady from Siaya recently exposed how Catholic priests have lost morals including her elder brother who has been b@ng!ng women from right, left and centre.


She confessed how a priest attempted to r@p3 her in church and this forced her to stop going to church after losing trust in men of God.

“There’s a demon in these guys.”

“A priest lifted my dress and..

Page 1 2

   

Leave a Comment

LATEST KENYAN JOBS AND VACANCIES

Loading...

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno