2 House Keepers Jobs in Kenya

The Kenyan DAILY POST 10:09

The Nyali Children’s Hospital is located in Mombasa North Mainland with a branch in Likoni. 

The hospital has a vacancy for:

House Keepers 


2 Positions

Minimum Qualifications:
  • KCSE Certificate
  • Training in Housekeeping and Laundry Services
The duties of a hospital housekeeper include routinely cleaning the patient rooms, nursing units, surgical areas, administrative offices, laboratory areas, waiting areas and public restrooms, as well as launder all hospital linen.

Forward your application quoting the expected salary  and including relevant testimonials to P.O Box 43354-80100, Mombasa.

   

Leave a Comment

LATEST KENYAN JOBS AND VACANCIES

Loading...

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno