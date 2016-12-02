2 House Keepers Jobs in Kenya

The Nyali Children’s Hospital is located in Mombasa North Mainland with a branch in Likoni.





The hospital has a vacancy for:



House Keepers





2 Positions





Minimum Qualifications:

KCSE Certificate

Training in Housekeeping and Laundry Services

The duties of a hospital housekeeper include routinely cleaning the patient rooms, nursing units, surgical areas, administrative offices, laboratory areas, waiting areas and public restrooms, as well as launder all hospital linen.