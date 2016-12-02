2 House Keepers Jobs in Kenya

2 House Keepers Jobs in KenyaJobs and Careers 10:09
The hospital has a vacancy for:
House Keepers
2 Positions
Minimum Qualifications:
- KCSE Certificate
- Training in
Housekeeping and Laundry Services
The duties of a hospital housekeeper include routinely cleaning the patient rooms, nursing units, surgical areas, administrative offices, laboratory areas, waiting areas and public restrooms, as well as launder all hospital linen.
Forward your application quoting the expected salary and including relevant testimonials to P.O Box 43354-80100, Mombasa.